Chinese ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 06 November, 2026
- 11:26
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Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei has congratulated the people of the country on November 8, Victory Day, today at a briefing, Report informs.
The diplomat expressed confidence in the further strengthening and development of relations between Azerbaijan and China.
"Very soon, the people of Azerbaijan will be celebrating Victory Day. In this regard, I would like to congratulate the country's people on this day," the diplomat said.
Lu Mey Azərbaycan-Çin münasibətlərinin daha da möhkəmlənəcəyinə əmindir
Лу Мэй уверена в дальнейшем укреплении отношений Азербайджана и Китая
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