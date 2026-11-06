Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Chinese ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 11:26
    Chinese ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei has congratulated the people of the country on November 8, Victory Day, today at a briefing, Report informs.

    The diplomat expressed confidence in the further strengthening and development of relations between Azerbaijan and China.

    "Very soon, the people of Azerbaijan will be celebrating Victory Day. In this regard, I would like to congratulate the country's people on this day," the diplomat said.

    November 8 – Victory Day Lu Mei Azerbaijan-China relations
    Lu Mey Azərbaycan-Çin münasibətlərinin daha da möhkəmlənəcəyinə əmindir
    Лу Мэй уверена в дальнейшем укреплении отношений Азербайджана и Китая
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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