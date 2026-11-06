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    Armenia, UK agree on defense cooperation program for 2026-2027

    Region
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 11:32
    Armenia, UK agree on defense cooperation program for 2026-2027

    Armenia and the United Kingdom have signed a defense cooperation program for 2026-2027.

    According to Report, citing the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the document was signed following the conclusion of bilateral consultations held in London.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed regional and international security issues, defense cooperation, as well as prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

    The participants noted the significant potential for cooperation in new areas and agreed to implement joint initiatives.

    Defense cooperation Armenian Defense Ministry United Kingdom
    Ermənistan və Britaniya 2026-2027-ci illər üçün müdafiə əməkdaşlığı proqramını razılaşdırıb
    Армения и Великобритания согласовали программу оборонного сотрудничества на 2026-2027гг
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