Armenia, UK agree on defense cooperation program for 2026-2027
Region
- 06 November, 2026
- 11:32
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Armenia and the United Kingdom have signed a defense cooperation program for 2026-2027.
According to Report, citing the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the document was signed following the conclusion of bilateral consultations held in London.
During the meeting, the parties discussed regional and international security issues, defense cooperation, as well as prospects for the development of bilateral relations.
The participants noted the significant potential for cooperation in new areas and agreed to implement joint initiatives.
Ermənistan və Britaniya 2026-2027-ci illər üçün müdafiə əməkdaşlığı proqramını razılaşdırıb
Армения и Великобритания согласовали программу оборонного сотрудничества на 2026-2027гг
Latest News
23:57
Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threatsOther countries
23:49
Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern CyprusRegion
23:25
Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staffOther countries
23:21
Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classesOther countries
22:59
Photo
SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework AgreementEnergy
22:38
FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transportOther countries
22:34
Photo
Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in SerbiaForeign policy
22:09
Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and AsiaForeign policy
21:38
Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham AliyevDomestic policy