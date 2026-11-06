Ambassador: China-Azerbaijan co-op in demining - important component of global security

Cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the field of demining is an important component of the practical implementation of the Global Security Initiative, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of China, as well as an active supporter and participant in the practical implementation of the four global initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"During a recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed the Azerbaijani side's comprehensive support for a number of global initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping. In recent years, China and Azerbaijan, guided by the tasks of practically implementing these initiatives, have achieved new results in cooperation across various directions," the ambassador noted.

She emphasized that within the Global Development Initiative, the countries are consistently deepening cooperation in the Belt and Road sphere, expanding interaction in green energy, the digital economy, and transport and communication interconnectivity, which contributes to the sustainable development of the region.

In the context of the Global Security Initiative, the sides support each other's efforts to protect state sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and are also strengthening coordination on international and regional issues, contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

In addition, within the Global Civilization Initiative, China and Azerbaijan, both possessing ancient history and rich cultural heritage, are developing interaction in corresponding spheres.

"The Chinese side is ready, together with the Azerbaijani side, to use the practical implementation of the four global initiatives to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and make an even more significant contribution to ensuring global peace, development, and prosperity," Lu Mei stated.