Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku

    Military
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 10:26
    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku

    Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy, a training course was conducted with the involvement of civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) experts from both countries and service members representing the departments, and types of troops of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    According to Report, citing the ministry, within the training hosted by the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, participants were briefed on CIMIC during the planning and execution of military operations and organization of interaction between the civilian population and relevant authorities.

    Italian military experts delivered a briefing on the core principles, operational mechanisms, and international best practices about CIMIC, which was followed by practical exercises conducted in working groups.

    Additionally, the Azerbaijani and Italian representatives discussed the exploration and mutual exchange of advanced methodologies in this domain, alongside prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

    The session concluded with a Q&A segment addressed by the subject-matter experts.

    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku
    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku
    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku
    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku
    Azerbaijani, Italian military experts attend training course in Baku

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry training course Military cooperation Azerbaijan-Italy relations
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