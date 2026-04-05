Avalanche blocks Toghanali–Kalbajar-Istisu road, traffic temporarily restricted

An avalanche occurred today on the Toghanali–Kalbajar–Istisu highway in the Murovdag area, covering the roadway with a snow mass 10–15 meters high, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) told Report.

Emergency measures are being carried out to clear the affected section. Authorities have informed all relevant agencies, and for safety reasons, vehicle movement toward Toghanali and Kalbajar has been temporarily restricted.

Drivers are advised to use the alternative route via Sugovushan–Sarsang Reservoir–Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar until the road is cleared.