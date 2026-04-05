Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED

    Incident
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 16:01
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED

    Emergency response operations are ongoing across flood-affected areas of Baku following heavy rainfall, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told Reportş

    According to the ministry, teams are continuing round-the-clock efforts to pump out and divert water, as well as implement other safety measures in inundated zones. The operations are currently focused on several districts of the capital, including Khazar, Sabunchu, Nizami, Binagadi, Sabayil, and Garadagh, as well as the Absheron district and the Baku–Sumgayit highway.

    In addition, a total of 58 residents have been evacuated from the Keshla settlement.

    The response efforts involve multiple MES units, including Civil Defense Troops, the State Fire Protection Service, the State Service for Special Risks, the State Service for Small Vessels and Water Rescue, and the Baku Regional Center, all working to mitigate the последствия of the severe weather.

    At least 37 people have been evacuated from flooded homes in the Keshla settlement of Baku after a malfunction in a drainage collector caused severe water accumulation, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told Report.

    Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene after a distress call was received via the 112 hotline. Responding units included the State Fire Protection Service, the State Service for Special Risk Rescue, the Water Rescue Service, and the Baku Regional Center.

    Authorities said 37 residents were safely evacuated, while operations to pump out water and ensure public safety are ongoing.

    Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Adil Abdullayev, is overseeing the response efforts on site.

    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED

    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED

    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED
    58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED

    Keshla settlement Evacuation from flooded areas Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Photo
    Video
    Keşlədə 58 nəfər təxliyə edilib, Bakıda su basmış yerlər təmizlənir - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Photo
    Video
    В Кешле эвакуированы 58 человек, в Баку продолжается очистка подтопленных территорий - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed