Emergency response operations are ongoing across flood-affected areas of Baku following heavy rainfall, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told Reportş

According to the ministry, teams are continuing round-the-clock efforts to pump out and divert water, as well as implement other safety measures in inundated zones. The operations are currently focused on several districts of the capital, including Khazar, Sabunchu, Nizami, Binagadi, Sabayil, and Garadagh, as well as the Absheron district and the Baku–Sumgayit highway.

In addition, a total of 58 residents have been evacuated from the Keshla settlement.

The response efforts involve multiple MES units, including Civil Defense Troops, the State Fire Protection Service, the State Service for Special Risks, the State Service for Small Vessels and Water Rescue, and the Baku Regional Center, all working to mitigate the последствия of the severe weather.

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At least 37 people have been evacuated from flooded homes in the Keshla settlement of Baku after a malfunction in a drainage collector caused severe water accumulation, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told Report.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene after a distress call was received via the 112 hotline. Responding units included the State Fire Protection Service, the State Service for Special Risk Rescue, the Water Rescue Service, and the Baku Regional Center.

Authorities said 37 residents were safely evacuated, while operations to pump out water and ensure public safety are ongoing.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Adil Abdullayev, is overseeing the response efforts on site.

58 people evacuated in Keshla as flood cleanup efforts continue in Baku – UPDATED