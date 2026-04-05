A German traveler has discovered a town in Azerbaijan that was founded by his ancestors more than two centuries ago.

According to Azerbaijan's ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, who shared the story on social media platform X, the town in question is Goygol, historically known as Helenendorf. It was established in 1819 by German settlers who migrated from the Württemberg region.

Among the most notable landmarks reflecting this heritage is the St. John's Lutheran Church, built in 1854 and regarded as one of the earliest Lutheran churches in Azerbaijan. The building now houses the local history museum of the Goygol district.

More than 300 German-style houses dating back to the 19th century have been preserved in the central part of the town. Also surviving is the historic residence of Viktor Klein, believed to be the last German inhabitant of the area, as well as a cemetery established by the original settlers.

These sites continue to reflect Azerbaijan's long-standing tradition of multiculturalism and preserve the legacy of Helenendorf to this day.