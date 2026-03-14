Stiprais: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries part of European security architecture

Countries such as Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states are part of Europe's security architecture, and cooperation in this area should continue, Eduards Stiprais, the EU special representative for Central Asia, said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

He stated that the countries of Central Asia play an important role for Europe in terms of security, stability, and economic cooperation.

Stiprais emphasized that the Central Asian region is located at the center of Eurasia and faces various external challenges, from security issues to economic competition. In this context, the countries of the region need to strengthen cooperation both among themselves and with their international partners.

"Climate change and water resource management remain key challenges for the region. The issue of water distribution in Central Asia is one of the most sensitive and requires a joint approach and the rational use of resources," he added.