US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

The US Air Force has organized an aerial refueling zone for fighter jets carrying out combat missions in the skies over Iran in the northern Persian Gulf, Interfax says, citing the Itamilradar portal.

American tanker aircraft, flying in circular patterns, are reportedly cruising near the coast of Saudi Arabia on standby for fighter jets, which after refueling can conduct search and destroy operations against targets deep inside Iran.

Overall, 5-7 American tanker aircraft fly daily into the refueling zone from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

According to the aviation resource Military Air Tracking Alliance (MATA), 24 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft and 9 KC-46A Pegasus refueling aircraft are currently based at Ben Gurion Airport.