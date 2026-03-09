Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

    Other countries
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 18:02
    US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

    The US Air Force has organized an aerial refueling zone for fighter jets carrying out combat missions in the skies over Iran in the northern Persian Gulf, Interfax says, citing the Itamilradar portal.

    American tanker aircraft, flying in circular patterns, are reportedly cruising near the coast of Saudi Arabia on standby for fighter jets, which after refueling can conduct search and destroy operations against targets deep inside Iran.

    Overall, 5-7 American tanker aircraft fly daily into the refueling zone from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

    According to the aviation resource Military Air Tracking Alliance (MATA), 24 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft and 9 KC-46A Pegasus refueling aircraft are currently based at Ben Gurion Airport.

    US Air Force US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ Fars körfəzinin şimalında qırıcılar üçün hava yanacaqdoldurma zonası yaradıb
    США создали на севере Персидского залива воздушную зону дозаправки истребителей

    Latest News

    18:52

    Pezeshkian comments on Iran's new supreme leader

    Region
    18:38

    Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, ‘rumours'

    Other countries
    18:22

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional tensions

    Region
    18:10

    Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    18:02

    US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

    Other countries
    17:53

    Azerbaijan's rail cargo transport drops in volume and value in January

    Infrastructure
    17:47

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

    Other countries
    17:11

    Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East war

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed