Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women

    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 19:07
    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women

    The opening of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), dedicated to the theme "Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls," took place at the UN headquarters in New York, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan is represented at the session by a delegation headed by the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, Bahar Muradova.

    The session is attended by structures of UN member states dealing with women's issues, as well as representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations.

    The session will feature general discussions, a ministerial roundtable, and a number of international side events. The program includes the delivery of a joint statement on behalf of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a speech by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Bahar Muradova.

    In addition, planned events include those organized by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Türkiye, by Serbia, as well as events dedicated to promoting women's leadership and equality in ECO member states.

    For its part, within the framework of the session, Azerbaijan also plans to organize a special side event on the topic "Empowerment of Women in ASEM (Asia–Europe) Countries."

    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women
    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women
    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women
    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women
    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women
    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women

    Bahar Muradova
    Photo
    Azərbaycan BMT-nin Qadınların Statusu üzrə Komissiyasının iclasında təmsil olunur
    Photo
    Азербайджан представлен на сессии Комиссии ООН по положению женщин

    Latest News

    20:06

    All gov't institutions in Türkiye are on high alert due to situation in Iran

    Region
    19:53
    Photo

    Mexico's embassy in Iran to continue its operations from Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    US, Israel knock out 10 of Iran's 18 main air bases

    Region
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Pezeshkian comments on Iran's new supreme leader

    Region
    18:38

    Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, ‘rumours'

    Other countries
    18:22

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional tensions

    Region
    18:10

    Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    18:02

    US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

    Other countries
    All News Feed