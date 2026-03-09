Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women

The opening of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), dedicated to the theme "Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls," took place at the UN headquarters in New York, Report informs.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by a delegation headed by the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, Bahar Muradova.

The session is attended by structures of UN member states dealing with women's issues, as well as representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations.

The session will feature general discussions, a ministerial roundtable, and a number of international side events. The program includes the delivery of a joint statement on behalf of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a speech by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Bahar Muradova.

In addition, planned events include those organized by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Türkiye, by Serbia, as well as events dedicated to promoting women's leadership and equality in ECO member states.

For its part, within the framework of the session, Azerbaijan also plans to organize a special side event on the topic "Empowerment of Women in ASEM (Asia–Europe) Countries."