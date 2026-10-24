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    Azerbaijan's veteran judokas win two more medals at European Championships

    Sports
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 10:25
    Azerbaijan's veteran judokas win two more medals at European Championships

    Azerbaijani athletes have won two more medals at the European Judo Championships Veterans 2026 in Portimão, Portugal.

    According to Report, Elshan Karimov (60 kg) claimed a silver medal in the M4 age category, while Babak Hajiyev (60 kg) secured silver in the M5 age category.

    Earlier on the opening day of the competition, Farhad Rajabli (90 kg) won the gold medal in the M8 age category, becoming European champion for the 12th time.

    Azerbaijan's veteran judokas win two more medals at European Championships
    Azerbaijan's veteran judokas win two more medals at European Championships
    Azerbaijan's veteran judokas win two more medals at European Championships

    European Championships Azerbaijani judokas Judo
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın veteran cüdoçuları Avropa çempionatında daha iki medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские дзюдоисты завоевали еще два серебра на чемпионате Европы
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    44 filmi

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