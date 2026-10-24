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    Azeri Light crude approaches $127 per barrel

    Energy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 10:37
    Azeri Light crude approaches $127 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $4.64, or 3.8%, to $126.59 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $126.69 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $3.54, or 3.2%, to $114.89 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 127 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Стоимость азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $127 за баррель
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