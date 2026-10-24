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    North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in China's Dandong

    Other countries
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 11:03
    North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in China's Dandong

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong, a government source told Yonhap on Saturday, Report informs.

    The visit was made via the newly opened bridge over the Yalu River connecting the two countries.

    No further details have been disclosed.

    Kim Jong Un North Korea China
    Kim Çen In Çinin Dandun şəhərinə gəlib
    Лидер КНДР прибыл в китайский город Дандун
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