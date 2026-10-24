North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in China's Dandong
Other countries
- 24 October, 2026
- 11:03
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong, a government source told Yonhap on Saturday, Report informs.
The visit was made via the newly opened bridge over the Yalu River connecting the two countries.
No further details have been disclosed.
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