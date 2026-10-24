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    Beach closed in UAE over oil pollution risk

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    • 24 October, 2026
    • 10:01
    Beach closed in UAE over oil pollution risk

    Authorities in the UAE emirate of Sharjah have temporarily closed Al Hamriyah Beach following reports of an oil spill off the country's coast.

    According to Report, citing a statement from the emirate's government, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent possible contamination of the coastline by petroleum products.

    The authorities noted that the beach will reopen to visitors once the relevant services complete the necessary response measures and confirm that the area is safe.

    Marine pollution enviromental protection United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    BƏƏ-də neft çirklənməsi təhlükəsinə görə çimərlik bağlanıb
    В ОАЭ закрыли пляж из-за угрозы нефтяного загрязнения
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