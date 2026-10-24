MFA: Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to international peace, security

Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a post on X on the occasion of United Nations Day, Report informs.

"On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development. Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and advancing a more peaceful, just and secure world for all. Happy United Nations Day!" reads the post.