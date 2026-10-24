Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    MFA: Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to international peace, security

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 10:15
    MFA: Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to international peace, security

    Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a post on X on the occasion of United Nations Day, Report informs.

    "On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development. Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and advancing a more peaceful, just and secure world for all. Happy United Nations Day!" reads the post.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry United Nations Day
    Rəsmi Bakı: Azərbaycan beynəlxalq sülh və təhlükəsizliyə sadiqliyini bir daha təsdiqləyir
    Азербайджан подтвердил приверженность международному миру и безопасности
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    44 filmi

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