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    Fly Central Asia: Baku becoming key aviation hub for Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 11:14
    Fly Central Asia: Baku becoming key aviation hub for Central Asia

    Baku is strengthening its role as an aviation hub linking Central Asia with global air transport markets.

    According to Report, citing data from the Fly Central Asia analytical platform, 70 scheduled flights from four Central Asian countries were operated to Heydar Aliyev International Airport within a single week.

    The flights were carried out from 10 different airports across the region. Kazakhstan was the leading market by flight volume, accounting for 41 flights, or about 59% of the total.

    Of these flights, 11 were operated from Almaty, 8 from Astana, 10 from Aktau, 6 from Atyrau, and 3 each from Shymkent and Aktobe.

    Uzbekistan ranked second with 18 flights, including 15 from Tashkent and 3 from Samarkand.

    Meanwhile, 6 flights were operated from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and 5 flights from Dushanbe in Tajikistan to the Azerbaijani capital.

    "Considering the ongoing integration of Central Asia into global civil aviation markets, Baku is another noteworthy aviation hub," the platform's analysts noted.

    Aviation sector Heydar Aliyev International Airport Baku Central Asia
    "Fly Central Asia": Bakı Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri üçün əsas aviasiya qovşağına çevrilir
    Fly Central Asia: Баку становится ключевым авиаузлом для стран Центральной Азии
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