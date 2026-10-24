Fly Central Asia: Baku becoming key aviation hub for Central Asia

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Baku is strengthening its role as an aviation hub linking Central Asia with global air transport markets.

According to Report, citing data from the Fly Central Asia analytical platform, 70 scheduled flights from four Central Asian countries were operated to Heydar Aliyev International Airport within a single week.

The flights were carried out from 10 different airports across the region. Kazakhstan was the leading market by flight volume, accounting for 41 flights, or about 59% of the total.

Of these flights, 11 were operated from Almaty, 8 from Astana, 10 from Aktau, 6 from Atyrau, and 3 each from Shymkent and Aktobe.

Uzbekistan ranked second with 18 flights, including 15 from Tashkent and 3 from Samarkand.

Meanwhile, 6 flights were operated from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and 5 flights from Dushanbe in Tajikistan to the Azerbaijani capital.

"Considering the ongoing integration of Central Asia into global civil aviation markets, Baku is another noteworthy aviation hub," the platform's analysts noted.