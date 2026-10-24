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    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Zambia on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 10:50
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Zambia on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Zambia on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the occasion of Zambia's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry National Day Zambia
    Azərbaycan XİN Zambiyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Замбию с Национальным днем
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