Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Zambia on National Day
Foreign policy
- 24 October, 2026
- 10:50
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Zambia on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the occasion of Zambia's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the occasion of Zambia’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇿🇲 #Zambia https://t.co/cFW4EaBWNq— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 24, 2026
Azərbaycan XİN Zambiyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Замбию с Национальным днем
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