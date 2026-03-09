Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional tensions

    • 09 March, 2026
    • 18:22
    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs via Haber Global TV.

    During the call, the ministers discussed the reduction of tensions in the region.

    Hakan Fidan also held a phone conversation today on the same topic with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə XİN başçıları regiondakı gərginliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Турции обсудили пути деэскалации в регионе

