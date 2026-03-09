Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional tensions
Region
09 March, 2026
- 18:22
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs via Haber Global TV.
During the call, the ministers discussed the reduction of tensions in the region.
Hakan Fidan also held a phone conversation today on the same topic with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.
