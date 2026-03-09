Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 486, Health Ministry says
- 09 March, 2026
- 21:13
The death toll from Israel's attacks on Lebanon since last Monday rose to 486, with 1,313 people injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Monday evening, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.
The Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the ministry, said in a statement that the number of fatalities from the Israeli assaults since March 2 rose to 486, and 1,313 people have been wounded.
The escalation has flared up when the Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.
