Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 486, Health Ministry says

    Other countries
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 21:13
    Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 486, Health Ministry says

    The death toll from Israel's attacks on Lebanon since last Monday rose to 486, with 1,313 people injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Monday evening, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    The Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the ministry, said in a statement that the number of fatalities from the Israeli assaults since March 2 rose to 486, and 1,313 people have been wounded.

    The escalation has flared up when the Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

    İsrailin zərbələri Livanda 486 nəfəri öldürüb
    В Ливане число погибших из-за израильских ударов достигло 486

    Latest News

    21:28
    Photo

    Bahar Muradova speaks at UN on behalf of OTS

    Foreign policy
    21:13

    Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 486, Health Ministry says

    Other countries
    20:56
    Photo

    International Women's Day Celebrated at House of Azerbaijan in Brussels

    Other countries
    20:45

    Erdogan: Türkiye is in constant contact with Azerbaijan

    Region
    20:35

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev condemns rocket attack on Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    All gov't institutions in Türkiye are on high alert due to situation in Iran

    Region
    19:53
    Photo

    Mexico's embassy in Iran to continue its operations from Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    US, Israel knock out 10 of Iran's 18 main air bases

    Region
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of Women

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed