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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    New Japanese ambassador outlines priorities for strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:34
    New Japanese ambassador outlines priorities for strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    The new Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, Furuya Tokuro, has outlined key areas of activity to strengthen bilateral relations between Tokyo and Baku.

    According to Report, the diplomat noted in his official address that he arrived in Baku on October 26. According to him, even before his appointment, he frequently communicated with specialists and cultural figures in Japan connected to Azerbaijan, who shared warm feedback about the country, its cuisine, and the hospitality of its people. His personal acquaintance with Baku only confirmed these impressions.

    Furuya Tokuro named ensuring the safety and comfortable stay of Japanese citizens residing in or visiting Azerbaijan for tourism and business purposes as his first priority.

    The second direction, according to the ambassador, will be the intensification of humanitarian and cultural contacts.

    "Expanding contacts between the peoples of our countries will contribute to deepening mutual understanding, creating new opportunities for sharing experiences, and further strengthening bilateral relations. I firmly believe that no matter how the world changes in the coming years, the consistent development of such exchanges will become the foundation of our future cooperation," the diplomat emphasized.

    As his third priority, Furuya Tokuro highlighted strengthening Japan's presence in Azerbaijan. He noted the republic's growing role as a key hub in the fields of energy, logistics, and digital technologies due to its location at the crossroads of civilizations.

    Tokuro expressed his intention to promote the expansion of Japanese business in the region and popularize Japanese culture not only in Baku but also across Azerbaijan's regions.

    "Guided by these three goals, I will actively and consistently work towards further deepening relations between Japan and Azerbaijan," he concluded.

    Furuya Tokuro Azerbaijan-Japan relations
    Yaponiyanın Azərbaycandakı səfiri: Tokio biznes və humanitar əlaqələri genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Посол Японии в Азербайджане: Токио намерен расширять бизнес и гуманитарные связи
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