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    IDF: 4 more Hamas operatives killed in recent Gaza strikes

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:44
    IDF: 4 more Hamas operatives killed in recent Gaza strikes

    Four more Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who took part in the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The IDF says that separate strikes on Saturday in northern Gaza killed Nabil Hamad, the head of a department in Hamas's "recruitment apparatus," and Mohannad Nader Mahmoud Dahdouh, a sniper commander.

    Two other strikes in northern Gaza on October 22 killed Wael Naif Fahmi Muslim, a member of Hamas's elite Nukhba Force who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and Arafat Kamal Muhammad Ar'air, a rocket squad commander, the IDF says.

    Earlier, the IDF announced it had killed two Nukhba operatives, including a terrorist who invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 onslaught, in strikes on Saturday.

    The IDF says all of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas's capabilities, "in systematic violation of the ceasefire."

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) Israel Gaza Strip
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