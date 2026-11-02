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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Mher Grigoryan: Yerevan hopes to resume border delimitation with Azerbaijan soon

    Region
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:24
    Mher Grigoryan: Yerevan hopes to resume border delimitation with Azerbaijan soon

    Armenia hopes to resume border delimitation work with Azerbaijan in the near future, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.

    "We have not yet reached an agreement on the next stage of the work or its timeline. However, I think we will discuss it, reach an agreement and continue soon," he said.

    Commenting on the implementation of the TRIPP project, Grigoryan noted that Armenia intends to begin design work on electricity transmission lines, roads and railways without waiting for the establishment of the TRIPP company, with the aim of subsequently transferring the projects to TRIPP.

    "All three infrastructure facilities are to be built in Syunik. We are currently considering various options to identify the most optimal one. We need to find the best possible solution to ensure, firstly, that investments are efficient and, secondly, that the infrastructure is competitive in the region," he said.

    Mher Qriqoryan: İrəvan tezliklə Azərbaycanla sərhədin delimitasiyasını davam etdirməyə ümid edir
    Мгер Григорян: Ереван рассчитывает вскоре продолжить делимитацию границы с Азербайджаном
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