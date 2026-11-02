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    ChatGPT's market share in Azerbaijan falls 29%

    ICT
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 12:40
    ChatGPT's market share in Azerbaijan falls 29%

    In October 2026, ChatGPT accounted for 66.51% of the artificial intelligence chatbot market across all platforms in Azerbaijan, including computers, mobile devices, and tablets.

    According to Report, citing the latest data from Statcounter, this represents a decline of 19.79 percentage points compared to September and 27.04 percentage points (pp), or 29%, compared with October 2025.

    The second-ranked Google Gemini increased its market share by 14.75 pp month-on-month (MoM) and 22.71 pp year-on-year (YoY) to 25.03%.

    Perplexity, which ranked third, expanded its share by 2.98 pp compared to September and 3.81 pp year-on-year, reaching 5.32%.

    Fourth-placed Claude saw its market share rise by 1.83 pp MoM and 2.46 pp YoY to 2.66%.

    The top five was rounded out by Microsoft Copilot with a 0.48% market share. Its share increased by 0.24 pp from September but declined by 1.94 pp compared to October last year.

    Market Share by Platform

    Desktop Computers

    - ChatGPT: 59.93% (down 25.62 pp MoM and 33.95 pp YoY)

    - Google Gemini: 29.22% (up 18.62 pp MoM and 27.73 pp YoY)

    - Perplexity: 6.51% (up 3.9 pp MoM and 4.85 pp YoY)

    - Claude: 3.67% (up 2.71 pp MoM and 3.44 pp YoY)

    - Microsoft Copilot: 0.67% (up 0.39 pp MoM and down 2.08 pp YoY)

    Mobile Devices

    - ChatGPT: 80.45% (down 10.51 pp MoM and 10.85 pp YoY)

    - Google Gemini: 16.76% (up 8.33 pp MoM and 8.5 pp YoY)

    - Perplexity: 2.79% (down 2.19 pp MoM and up 2.36 pp YoY)

    Tablets

    - ChatGPT: 95.92% (down 4.08 pp MoM and up 10.21 pp YoY)

    - Google Gemini: 4.08% (no market share recorded in September and down 10.21 pp YoY)

    Azerbaijan’s mobile device market ChatGPT Artificial intelligence Statcounter
    "ChatGPT" Azərbaycandakı bazar payının 29 %-ni itirib
    В Азербайджане доля ChatGPT сократилась до 66,5%, уступив часть рынка Google Gemini
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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