An event dedicated to March 8 – International Women's Day was held at the House of Azerbaijan operating in Brussels, Report informs with reference to the Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Association BUTAM and the House of Azerbaijan.

The head of BUTAM, Yasamen Abbasi, spoke about the organization's work and the projects being implemented. She also congratulated those gathered on International Women's Day and emphasized the importance of such meetings for uniting Azerbaijani women and their families living abroad.

Those gathered took part in creating a collaborative art canvas. Then, gifts were presented to the guests.

According to the organizers, such meetings make an important contribution to uniting Azerbaijanis living abroad, preserving national values, and promoting their culture around the world.