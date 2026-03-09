Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from Iran
Qatar, until this afternoon, Monday, has been attacked by 17 ballistic missiles and 6 drones coming from Iran, the Ministry of Defense of Qatar said, Report informs.
"Thanks to God, our armed forces successfully intercepted the (17) ballistic missiles, and the (6) drones without any causalities. May Allah protect Qatar, its Amir, its people, and all those residing on its land," the ministry said on X.
