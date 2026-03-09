Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 18:10
    Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from Iran

    Qatar, until this afternoon, Monday, has been attacked by 17 ballistic missiles and 6 drones coming from Iran, the Ministry of Defense of Qatar said, Report informs.

    "Thanks to God, our armed forces successfully intercepted the (17) ballistic missiles, and the (6) drones without any causalities. May Allah protect Qatar, its Amir, its people, and all those residing on its land," the ministry said on X.

    Qatar Iran Ministry of Defense ballistic missiles drones
    Qətər MN: İranın 17 raketi və 6 PUA-su vurulub
    Минобороны: Катар сбил 17 ракет и 6 беспилотников Ирана

    Latest News

    18:52

    Pezeshkian comments on Iran's new supreme leader

    Region
    18:38

    Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, ‘rumours'

    Other countries
    18:22

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional tensions

    Region
    18:10

    Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    18:02

    US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

    Other countries
    17:53

    Azerbaijan's rail cargo transport drops in volume and value in January

    Infrastructure
    17:47

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

    Other countries
    17:11

    Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East war

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed