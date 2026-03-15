Haber Global airs segment on Baku hosting World Urban Forum 2026

A segment about Azerbaijan hosting the largest urban planning forum has been broadcast on Haber Global.

According to Report, the segment highlighted the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku on May 17–22, 2026.

The program also featured remarks by Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and provided information about the forum"s main discussion topics.