Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Haber Global airs segment on Baku hosting World Urban Forum 2026

    Media
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 09:36
    Haber Global airs segment on Baku hosting World Urban Forum 2026

    A segment about Azerbaijan hosting the largest urban planning forum has been broadcast on Haber Global.

    According to Report, the segment highlighted the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku on May 17–22, 2026.

    The program also featured remarks by Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and provided information about the forum"s main discussion topics.

    Haber Global airs segment on Baku hosting World Urban Forum 2026

    Haber Global World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Video
    "Haber Global"da WUF13 haqqında süjet yayımlanıb
    Video
    Haber Global: Баку примет крупнейший мировой форум по градостроительству

    Latest News

    10:02

    Alasdair Ross: Middle Corridor becomes strategic artery of Eurasian connectivity

    Other countries
    09:49
    Photo

    TURKPA observers meet with chair of Almaty Territorial Referendum Commission

    Foreign policy
    09:36
    Video

    Haber Global airs segment on Baku hosting World Urban Forum 2026

    Media
    09:17

    German philosopher and social critic Jürgen Habermas dies at 96

    Other countries
    09:06

    Referendum on Kazakhstan's new Constitution starts

    Other countries
    20:50

    Thousands of buildings damaged in Tehran after US, Israeli attacks

    Region
    20:39

    Abbas Araghchi: Iran to respond to US, Israeli attacks on energy facilities

    Region
    20:25

    Vagif Sadigov: Azerbaijan became aviation corridor linking Europe, Asia

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    Pezeshkian: All destroyed infrastructure in Iran will be restored

    Region
    All News Feed