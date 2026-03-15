Voting has begun in Kazakhstan in a nationwide referendum on a new draft Constitution, Report informs.

Most polling stations in the country opened at 7:00 AM local time and will operate until 8:00 PM.

The Central Referendum Commission earlier said that the first polling stations opened at Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission in Japan. In Kazakhstan itself, including at military bases, some special polling stations opened at 6:00 AM.

On election day, more than 10,000 polling stations are operating within the country, while another 71 have been opened abroad at Kazakhstan's embassies and consulates in 54 countries.

In total, more than 12.4 million people are eligible to vote