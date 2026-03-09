"The election of Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as Supreme Leader is a manifestation of the Iranian people's will to govern the country," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.

"Solving the country's problems is possible through his wise leadership and creating an environment based on the people's trust and participation," he stated.

At the end of the post, Pezeshkian wished success to Iran's new Supreme Leader.