    Mexico's embassy in Iran to continue its operations from Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 19:53
    Mexico's embassy in Iran to continue its operations from Baku

    Mexico's embassy in Iran will henceforth continue its operations in Baku.

    Report informs, citing Mexico's Ambassador to Iran Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica, who was evacuated to Azerbaijan.

    In his statement to reporters, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is a friendly country for Mexico:

    "My government has instructed me to establish our embassy here with the support of the Azerbaijani government and Mexico's embassy in Azerbaijan. That is why my team and I are here. As can be seen, the situation in Iran is complex, and this is one of the reasons for our coming here.

    Azerbaijan is a very friendly country. Very good bilateral relations exist between Mexico and Azerbaijan. I actually come to Azerbaijan quite often. During my years in the position of ambassador to Iran, I have also come here several times. However, this time, as I said, I have come to work in Baku with my team, to support the Mexican community in Iran. We hope that this situation we are currently observing will soon find a peaceful resolution."

    Iran Mexico
    Photo
    Meksikanın İrandakı səfirliyi fəaliyyətini Bakıda davam etdirəcək
    Photo
    Посольство Мексики в Иране отныне продолжит свою деятельность в Баку

