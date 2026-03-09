Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev condemns rocket attack on Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 20:35
    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev condemns rocket attack on Türkiye

    On March 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev condemned the rocket attack targeting the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly Turkish people.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the phone call and for his position.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti İlham Əliyev Türkiyəyə raket hücumunu qınayıb
    Президент Азербайджана Ильхам Алиев осудил ракетный удар по Турции

