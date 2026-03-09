Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    09 March, 2026
    At a meeting of the Cabinet of Türkiye held on March 9, issues such as the situation in Iran and border security were discussed, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Report informs.

    "We analyzed various scenarios in case the military clashes drag on and spread to wider areas," Erdoğan said, noting that all Turkish state institutions are on high alert to prevent Türkiye from being drawn into the Iran crisis.

    "We assessed the potential impact of the crisis on various sectors, from the economy to trade and border security. Our main goal is to protect our country from this fire, ensure Türkiye's security, and guarantee the well-being of its 86 million citizens. All our institutions have been on high alert since February 28," the head of state said.

    Erdoğan also added that Türkiye has warned Tehran about missile attacks launched from Iran's territory.

    İrandakı vəziyyətlə əlaqədar Türkiyədə bütün qurumlar yüksək hazırlıq vəziyyətindədir
    Эрдоган: Все ведомства Турции находятся в состоянии готовности из-за ситуации в Иране

