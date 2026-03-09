US and Israeli aviation have knocked out 10 of Iran's 18 main air bases in a joint operation carried out since February 28, Alma-Israel research center said, Report informs via Interfax.

The largest air bases located at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, Tabriz, Shiraz, Konarak, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Zahedan are among them, which has significantly reduced Iran's ability to use its tactical aviation.

Along with the main air bases, nine Iranian airfields that could be used by tactical aviation have also been subjected to strikes.