US, Israel knock out 10 of Iran's 18 main air bases
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 19:33
US and Israeli aviation have knocked out 10 of Iran's 18 main air bases in a joint operation carried out since February 28, Alma-Israel research center said, Report informs via Interfax.
The largest air bases located at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, Tabriz, Shiraz, Konarak, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Zahedan are among them, which has significantly reduced Iran's ability to use its tactical aviation.
Along with the main air bases, nine Iranian airfields that could be used by tactical aviation have also been subjected to strikes.
Latest News
20:06
All gov't institutions in Türkiye are on high alert due to situation in IranRegion
19:53
Photo
Mexico's embassy in Iran to continue its operations from BakuForeign policy
19:33
US, Israel knock out 10 of Iran's 18 main air basesRegion
19:07
Photo
Azerbaijan joins session of UN Commission on Status of WomenForeign policy
18:52
Pezeshkian comments on Iran's new supreme leaderRegion
18:38
Qatar arrests 313 people for sharing attacks footage, ‘rumours'Other countries
18:22
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional tensionsRegion
18:10
Qatar intercepts 17 missiles and 6 drones launched from IranOther countries
18:02