US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 people
- 08 March, 2026
- 11:32
US and Israeli forces have struck a manufacturing plant and an equestrian club in the Iranian city of Isfahan, according to the deputy governor of the Isfahan province for security, Report informs via Tasnim.
According to him, the strike killed 11 people and wounded several others.
Eight Iranian cities were targeted as part of the new series of strikes.
