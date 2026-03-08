Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 people

    Region
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 11:32
    US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 people

    US and Israeli forces have struck a manufacturing plant and an equestrian club in the Iranian city of Isfahan, according to the deputy governor of the Isfahan province for security, Report informs via Tasnim.

    According to him, the strike killed 11 people and wounded several others.

    Eight Iranian cities were targeted as part of the new series of strikes.

    Isfahan US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ və İsrail İsfahana zərbə endirib, 11 nəfər həlak olub
    При ударах США и Израиля по Исфахану погибли 11 человек

    Latest News

    12:20

    Trump accuses Starmer of seeking to 'join wars after we've already won'

    Other countries
    12:04

    Israel attacked Iran's oil infrastructure, Israeli official says

    Other countries
    11:55

    Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader

    Region
    11:45

    US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

    Other countries
    11:32

    US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 people

    Region
    11:19

    Ex-UN headquarters in Sulaymaniyah attacked twice by drones

    Other countries
    11:05

    Kuwaiti Interior Ministry says 2 border control officers killed

    Other countries
    10:52

    Press TV: Social Security skyscraper in Kuwait catches fire

    Other countries
    10:35

    IRGC says it launched missile attack against US forces in Kuwait

    Other countries
    All News Feed