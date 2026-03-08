The clerical body that will choose Iran's next supreme leader, succeeding the slain Ayatollah ‌Ali Khamenei, has more or less reached a majority consensus, Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

The Mehr news agency quoted him as saying "some obstacles" still needed to be resolved ⁠regarding the process.

On Saturday, a senior cleric in the Assembly of Experts said its members would meet "within one day" to choose the leader.

Iranian media said the group had a minor disagreement over whether their final decision must follow an in-person meeting or instead be issued without adhering to this formality.

Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member ‌of ⁠the Assembly of Experts, said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that an in-person meeting by the assembly for a final vote was not possible under current ⁠conditions.

He said a candidate had been picked, based on the late supreme leader's advice that Iran's top leader should "be hated by ⁠the enemy" instead of praised by it.