Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader

    Region
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 11:55
    Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader

    The clerical body that will choose Iran's next supreme leader, succeeding the slain Ayatollah ‌Ali Khamenei, has more or less reached a majority consensus, Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Mehr news agency quoted him as saying "some obstacles" still needed to be resolved ⁠regarding the process.

    On Saturday, a senior cleric in the Assembly of Experts said its members would meet "within one day" to choose the leader.

    Iranian media said the group had a minor disagreement over whether their final decision must follow an in-person meeting or instead be issued without adhering to this formality.

    Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member ‌of ⁠the Assembly of Experts, said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that an in-person meeting by the assembly for a final vote was not possible under current ⁠conditions.

    He said a candidate had been picked, based on the late supreme leader's advice that Iran's top leader should "be hated by ⁠the enemy" instead of praised by it.

    Iran supreme leader
    İranda yeni ali rəhbərlə bağlı konsensus əldə olunub
    В Иране достигли консенсуса по кандидатуре нового верховного лидера

    Latest News

    12:20

    Trump accuses Starmer of seeking to 'join wars after we've already won'

    Other countries
    12:04

    Israel attacked Iran's oil infrastructure, Israeli official says

    Other countries
    11:55

    Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader

    Region
    11:45

    US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

    Other countries
    11:32

    US, Israeli airstrikes on Isfahan kill 11 people

    Region
    11:19

    Ex-UN headquarters in Sulaymaniyah attacked twice by drones

    Other countries
    11:05

    Kuwaiti Interior Ministry says 2 border control officers killed

    Other countries
    10:52

    Press TV: Social Security skyscraper in Kuwait catches fire

    Other countries
    10:35

    IRGC says it launched missile attack against US forces in Kuwait

    Other countries
    All News Feed