Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $103
Energy
- 10 March, 2026
- 10:05
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on the world market increased by $8.41, or 8.89%, to $103.03, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to the results of the trading, the price of May futures for Brent crude oil amounted to $102.84.
The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude at the FOB basis at Turkish Ceyhan port increased by $8.6 or 9.5%, amounting to $99.10.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil has been calculated at $65.
