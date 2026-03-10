Türkiye deploys Patriot system in Malatya

Türkiye is deploying a Patriot air defense system in Malatya to protect the country's territory from potential air threats, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X, Report informs.

"In light of recent developments in our region, necessary measures are being taken to secure our borders and airspace, and we are in consultations with NATO and our Allies. In addition to the national measures we have implemented, NATO has enhanced air and missile defence measures. As part of this framework, a Patriot System is currently in Malatya and is being prepared for operational readiness to support the protection of our airspace," reads the statement.

Two missiles that entered Turkish airspace from Iran at different times were neutralized by NATO air defense forces.