Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Türkiye deploys Patriot system in Malatya

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 11:40
    Türkiye deploys Patriot system in Malatya

    Türkiye is deploying a Patriot air defense system in Malatya to protect the country's territory from potential air threats, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X, Report informs.

    "In light of recent developments in our region, necessary measures are being taken to secure our borders and airspace, and we are in consultations with NATO and our Allies. In addition to the national measures we have implemented, NATO has enhanced air and missile defence measures. As part of this framework, a Patriot System is currently in Malatya and is being prepared for operational readiness to support the protection of our airspace," reads the statement.

    Two missiles that entered Turkish airspace from Iran at different times were neutralized by NATO air defense forces.

    Turkiye Iran Patriot systems US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Türkiyə Malatyada "Patriot" sistemi yerləşdirir
    НАТО разместило систему Patriot в турецкой Малатье

    Latest News

    11:40

    Türkiye deploys Patriot system in Malatya

    Region
    11:40

    Azerbaijan evacuating nearly 200 citizens from Middle East - UPDATED

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle East

    Other countries
    11:16

    2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:13

    Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan

    Region
    11:09

    Public catering turnover in Baku up 10%

    Business
    10:58

    Gold prices rise over 1.4% amid demand for safe-haven assets

    Finance
    10:57

    Average monthly salary in Baku up 9%

    Business
    10:52

    Wave of airstrikes hit organization managing Hezbollah's cashflow

    Other countries
    All News Feed