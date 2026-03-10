Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pashinyan and Macron discuss joint economic projects

    • 10 March, 2026
    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

    As Report informs with reference to Armenian media, this was announced by the Armenian Prime Minister's office.

    Pashinyan and Macron discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-French relations. In particular, issues related to deepening political dialogue and implementing joint programs in the economic and infrastructure sectors were discussed.

    The sides also exchanged views on regional developments, emphasizing the importance of continuing consistent efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region. Pashinyan and Macron also touched upon the prospects for further development of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening partnership in various areas and effectively advancing joint initiatives.

    Paşinyan Makronla birgə iqtisadi layihələrin həyata keçirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Пашинян и Макрон обсудили реализацию совместных экономических проектов

