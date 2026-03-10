US State Department OKs potential sale of rocket systems to Sweden
- 10 March, 2026
- 23:08
The US State Department said on Tuesday that it had approved the potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related equipment to Sweden, Report informs via Reuters.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin.
