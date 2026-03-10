Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US State Department OKs potential sale of rocket systems to Sweden

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 23:08
    US State Department OKs potential sale of rocket systems to Sweden

    The ​US State ‌Department said on ​Tuesday ​that it had ⁠approved ​the potential ​sale of M142 High ​Mobility ​Artillery Rocket Systems ‌and ⁠related equipment to Sweden, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ​principal ​contractor ⁠will be ​Lockheed ​Martin.

    Lockheed Martin Sweeden Himars
    Dövlət Departamenti İsveçə "M142 HIMARS" sisteminin satışını təsdiqləyib
    Госдеп одобрил продажу Швеции РСЗО M142 HIMARS за $930 млн

