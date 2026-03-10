'Zarifa and Heydar Aliyevs – Eternal Love' book now available in Bosnian

At the initiative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the book by People's Writer Elmira Akhundova "Zarifa and Heydar Aliyevs – Eternal Love" (Zarifa i Hejdar Alijev. Lyubav koja je dotakla vječnost) has been published in Bosnian in Sarajevo.

As Report notes, citing the diplomatic mission, this is the second significant book released with the embassy's support aimed at popularizing the legacy of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

As part of the great leader's 100th anniversary celebrations in 2023, readers were also presented with a work by Bosnian political scientist Admir Lisica titled "Heydar Aliyev – Founder of Modern Azerbaijan: Internal Capabilities, Foreign Policy and Economic Development."

The work was written in Russian and over the past three years has been translated into Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Uzbek, and Ukrainian. It has gained wide popularity among readers, and was translated into Bosnian by Majda Musić.

Literary scholar and Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev, who previously translated the book into Azerbaijani, wrote an interesting and impressive afterword to the book titled "A Love Story That Never Ends," based on his four years of experience working with Heydar Aliyev as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The book also contains vivid illustrations from various periods of Zarifa and Heydar Aliyevs' life together.

Copies of the book will be distributed to libraries, government institutions, scientific and academic organizations, and universities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to Azerbaijani embassies in Serbia and Croatia.

The main goal of the publication is to familiarize the Western Balkan public more closely with the modern history of Azerbaijan and its outstanding figures.