CIS social protection officials visit DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center

Participants of the 39th meeting of the Advisory Council on Labor, Employment and Social Protection of the Population of CIS member states, held in Baku, visited the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to Report, citing the ministry, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Mustafayev briefed the delegation on work carried out in the country to ensure the social protection of vulnerable population groups.

It was emphasized that the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center, established at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, serves to support the development of the talents and skills of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, as well as their rehabilitation and integration into society.

The center's director, Elnara Ansari, presented the work being carried out to develop the creative potential of people from vulnerable groups and expand opportunities for their self-expression.

The delegation was also informed that beneficiaries receive social-pedagogical and psychological support services at the center, while its talented participants have successfully presented their creative works at international events.

The activities of the DOST House branches in the regions were also presented during the visit.