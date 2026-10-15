ASAN service experience may be introduced in Iraq

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The possibility of applying Azerbaijan's ASAN service experience in Iraq has been discussed.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iraq Eldar Salimov said this in a post on X.

Salimov said he had held a productive meeting with Dr. Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, Chairman of Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity.

He noted that the sides discussed Al-Lami's participation in the OIC meeting in Baku, cooperation in the fight against corruption, and opportunities to apply the ASAN service model in Iraq.