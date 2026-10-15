ASAN service experience may be introduced in Iraq
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 19:22
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The possibility of applying Azerbaijan's ASAN service experience in Iraq has been discussed.
According to Report, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iraq Eldar Salimov said this in a post on X.
Salimov said he had held a productive meeting with Dr. Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, Chairman of Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity.
He noted that the sides discussed Al-Lami's participation in the OIC meeting in Baku, cooperation in the fight against corruption, and opportunities to apply the ASAN service model in Iraq.
"ASAN xidmət" təcrübəsinin İraqda tətbiqi müzakirə edilib
Обсуждены возможности применения опыта ASAN xidmət в Ираке
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