UN Secretary General due in Türkiye
Region
- 10 March, 2026
- 21:12
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Türkiye, Report informs.
This was announced by UN Secretary General's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at a daily press conference.
The spokesperson noted that the Secretary General will depart for Türkiye this evening.
