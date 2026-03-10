Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    UN Secretary General due in Türkiye

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 21:12
    UN Secretary General due in Türkiye

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Türkiye, Report informs.

    This was announced by UN Secretary General's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at a daily press conference.

    The spokesperson noted that the Secretary General will depart for Türkiye this evening.

    Antonio Guterres Turkiye Stéphane Dujarric
    BMT Baş katibi Türkiyəyə səfər edəcək
    Генеральный секретарь ООН совершит визит в Турцию

