    Domestic policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 15:55
    Jabrayil and Lachin top list of demined areas in Azerbaijan in 2025

    In 2025, the largest areas cleared of mines in Azerbaijan were in the districts of Jabrayil District (9,110.4 hectares) and Lachin District (8,718.6 hectares).

    According to Report, which refers to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, 8,526.2 hectares were cleared of mines in Fuzuli District, 8,203.6 hectares in Khojavand District, 7,893.3 hectares in Aghdara District, and 7,672.1 hectares in Aghdam District.

    In addition, demining operations were carried out in:

    Khojaly District - 4,995.7 hectares

    Zangilan District - 4,063.4 hectares

    Gubadli District - 3,514.8 hectares

    Kalbajar District - 3,008.2 hectares

    Meanwhile, 856.3 hectares were cleared in Shusha District, 360.8 hectares in the city of Khankandi, and 12.8 hectares in Tartar District.

    In other districts, a total of 2,269.5 hectares of territory were cleared of mines.

    Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA)
    Keçən il Azərbaycanda minatəmizləmə əməliyyatı ən çox icra olunan ərazilər açıqlanıb
    Джебраильский и Лачынский районы стали основными по площади разминирования в 2025г

