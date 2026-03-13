Jabrayil and Lachin top list of demined areas in Azerbaijan in 2025

In 2025, the largest areas cleared of mines in Azerbaijan were in the districts of Jabrayil District (9,110.4 hectares) and Lachin District (8,718.6 hectares).

According to Report, which refers to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, 8,526.2 hectares were cleared of mines in Fuzuli District, 8,203.6 hectares in Khojavand District, 7,893.3 hectares in Aghdara District, and 7,672.1 hectares in Aghdam District.

In addition, demining operations were carried out in:

Khojaly District - 4,995.7 hectares

Zangilan District - 4,063.4 hectares

Gubadli District - 3,514.8 hectares

Kalbajar District - 3,008.2 hectares

Meanwhile, 856.3 hectares were cleared in Shusha District, 360.8 hectares in the city of Khankandi, and 12.8 hectares in Tartar District.

In other districts, a total of 2,269.5 hectares of territory were cleared of mines.