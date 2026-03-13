Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 16:05
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Friday with Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach, who is in Baku to participate in the Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, sustainable urban development, management of urbanization processes, and prospects for partnership in the development of sustainable cities.

    The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF-13) and related plans.

    At the meeting it was noted that the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the territories liberated from occupation during the post-conflict period, including the rebuilding of destroyed cities and villages and the creation of settlements based on modern urban planning principles, represent an important example of the country's efforts in the field of urbanization.

