Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    MFA: 72 Azerbaijanis killed by landmines since 2020

    Domestic policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 15:35
    MFA: 72 Azerbaijanis killed by landmines since 2020

    Since the end of the 2020 war, 419 Azerbaijanis have became the landmine victims, among them 72 have been killed and 347 severely injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, Report informs.

    The MFA recalled that another civilian was killed as a result of a landmine explosion while herding livestock on Thursday.

    "Landmines continue to pose a serious threat to civilian lives and impede the safe return of former IDPs as well as ongoing reconstruction efforts. Azerbaijan is committed to demining to ensure a safe and sustainable return of its citizens to their liberated lands, and expects mobilised efforts of international partners to extend support to that end," reads the statement posted on X.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    XİN: 2020-ci ildən 72 azərbaycanlı mina hadisələrində ölüb
    МИД: С 2020 года 72 азербайджанца погибли в результате минных инцидентов

    Latest News

    16:07

    7 policemen killed in attack on police vehicle in Pakistan

    Other countries
    16:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's FM meets UN-Habitat chief to discuss preparations for WUF13

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Jabrayil and Lachin top list of demined areas in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Azerbaijan's budget gains nearly $39 million from privatization

    Finance
    15:35

    MFA: 72 Azerbaijanis killed by landmines since 2020

    Domestic policy
    15:34

    Waste management infrastructure to be established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Ecology
    15:20

    Kamilov: Azerbaijan plays key role in South Caucasus under Ilham Aliyev's leadership

    Foreign policy
    15:13

    Azerbaijan registered 1,287 new HIV cases in 2025

    Health
    15:09

    Jan Kubiš: Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to develop actively

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed