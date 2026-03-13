MFA: 72 Azerbaijanis killed by landmines since 2020

Since the end of the 2020 war, 419 Azerbaijanis have became the landmine victims, among them 72 have been killed and 347 severely injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, Report informs.

The MFA recalled that another civilian was killed as a result of a landmine explosion while herding livestock on Thursday.

"Landmines continue to pose a serious threat to civilian lives and impede the safe return of former IDPs as well as ongoing reconstruction efforts. Azerbaijan is committed to demining to ensure a safe and sustainable return of its citizens to their liberated lands, and expects mobilised efforts of international partners to extend support to that end," reads the statement posted on X.