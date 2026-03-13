Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Azerbaijani MoD: Missile launch on Türkiye threatens stability

    Military
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 16:52
    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD) condemned another missile launch against Turkish territory, Report informs.

    "We strongly condemn another rocket launch against the territory of brotherly Türkiye. This is a grave violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Such actions represent an unacceptable escalation and a direct threat to regional stability.

    We reiterate our solidarity with brotherly Türkiye," the ministry said.

    Ministry of Defense Escalation in Middle East
    Azərbaycan MN: Türkiyə ərazisinə növbəti raket buraxılışı regional sabitliyə təhlükədir
    Минобороны Азербайджана выразило солидарность с Турцией после новой ракетной атаки

