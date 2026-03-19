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    Azerbaijan's public transport vehicles output grows over 5%

    Infrastructure
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 14:28
    Azerbaijan's public transport vehicles output grows over 5%

    In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 20 vehicles for public transport, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    According to the committee's data, this represents 5.3% increase compared to the same period of 2025.

    As of March 1, 13 finished vehicles were in stock.

    In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan produced machinery and equipment, automobiles, trailers, and semi‑trailers worth 70.8 million manats (over $41.6 million).

    Compared to the same period last year, machinery and equipment production decreased by 20%, while automobile, trailer, and semi‑trailer production increased 2.7 times.

    During the reporting period, 716 passenger cars were produced in the country, which is an increase of 249 units or 53.3% compared to the same period last year. As of March 1, 215 finished cars were in stock.

    At the same time, Azerbaijan produced 79 tractors in two months, which was 1.3% less compared to the corresponding period of 2025. As of March 1, six finished tractors were in stock.

    Additionally, 134 trucks were produced countrywide for the January–February period, marking an 11.2-fold increase from a year earlier. As of March 1, 19 finished trucks were in stock.

    State Statistical Committee Public transport Car production
    Azərbaycanda ictimai nəqliyyat vasitələrinin istehsalı 5 %-dən çox artıb
    В Азербайджане за январь-февраль произведено 20 единиц общественного транспорта

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    Azerbaijan's public transport vehicles output grows over 5%

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