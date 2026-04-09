Vusal Huseynov, UN official discuss Migration Forum preparations

Head of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service (SMS), Vusal Huseynov, held talks with Jonathan Prentice, Head of the Secretariat of the United Nations Network on Migration, on preparations for the Second International Migration Review Forum to be held on May 5–8, Report informs, referring to the SMS.

During the video conference, Huseynov provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's activities and achievements as a Champion Country in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. He also outlined preparations for the upcoming forum.

Prentice, in turn, highlighted Azerbaijan's steps in implementing the Global Compact, shared his views, and wished success in the preparation stage for the forum.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on measures being taken at national, regional, and global levels in connection with the forum, as well as Azerbaijan's role as co‑chair of the "Champion Countries" initiative for 2026.