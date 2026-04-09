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    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:39
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku

    An exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees opened at Khazar University in Baku with the participation of Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė.

    As per Report, the exposition titled "Not all of them. Portraits of war refugees" presents black-and-white photographs reflecting the fates of Ukrainians who found refuge in Lithuania.

    The works were created by renowned Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus together with colleagues Artūras Morozovas and Tadas Kazakevičius.

    Khazar University Rector Raziya Isayeva, welcoming the distinguished guest, emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in the fields of education and science. According to her, Baku is interested in further expanding interaction in these areas.

    Inga Ruginienė noted that the presented works convey the genuine pain of the Ukrainian people. "The photographs speak for themselves, and we need no additional explanations. Behind each frame is a story of loss and separation, but also a story of strength and dignity," she emphasized.

    Ukraine's Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev reminded that the country has been enduring a severe war for more than four years and expressed gratitude for the support being provided.

    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku
    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku

    Ukrainian war refugees Inga Ruginiene Lithuania Yuriy Husyev
    Photo
    Bakıda Litvadakı ukraynalı müharibə qaçqınlarına həsr olunmuş sərgi açılıb
    Photo
    В Баку открылась выставка, посвященная украинским военным беженцам в Литве

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