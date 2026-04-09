Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hope Islamabad talks will yield positive results

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:38
    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hope Islamabad talks will yield positive results

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The sides discussed the current security situation in the region.

    Bayramov welcomed the ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran, stressing that it was an important step toward reducing tensions, strengthening stability, and improving the humanitarian situation.

    The crucial role of friendly and brotherly Pakistan in achieving the ceasefire was particularly appreciated. The Azerbaijani side expressed best wishes for Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, build dialogue and trust, and for the upcoming Islamabad talks, with hopes for positive outcomes.

    Bayramov praised Pakistan's consistent and principled stance, as well as its constructive initiatives.

    The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijan–Pakistan partnership.

    Escalation in Middle East Ceasefire Jeyhun Bayramov Mohammad Ishaq Dar Azerbaijan Pakistan
    Azərbaycan və Pakistan XİN başçıları İslamabad danışıqlarının müsbət nəticələnəcəyinə ümid edirlər
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Пакистана выразили надежду на успех переговоров в Исламабаде

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