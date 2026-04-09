Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hope Islamabad talks will yield positive results

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current security situation in the region.

Bayramov welcomed the ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran, stressing that it was an important step toward reducing tensions, strengthening stability, and improving the humanitarian situation.

The crucial role of friendly and brotherly Pakistan in achieving the ceasefire was particularly appreciated. The Azerbaijani side expressed best wishes for Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, build dialogue and trust, and for the upcoming Islamabad talks, with hopes for positive outcomes.

Bayramov praised Pakistan's consistent and principled stance, as well as its constructive initiatives.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijan–Pakistan partnership.